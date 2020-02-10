German lady allowed entry in Pakistan on ‘humanitarian grounds’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday cleared a German woman for entry in Pakistan who was earlier denied permission by the authorities, ARY News reported.

German national Jennifer had landed at the Islamabad International airport this morning, without a visa paper.

The FIA in a statement said that Jennifer has been granted entry in Pakistan on humanitarian grounds. “She is wife of a Pakistani citizen Zain Ali, a native of Wazirabad.”

Her husband has taken responsibility of Jennifer’s stay in Pakistan, the FIA statement further said.

The authorities had earlier decided to deport the German lady in a next available flight to Doha, after landing at the Islamabad airport via Qatar airlines flight no QR-632.

The officials when checked her passport, it transpired that she didn’t possess a Pakistani visa and was denied entry.

“Her Pakistani spouse Zain Ali was deported from Germany seven days ago,” the FIA said.

Earlier in 2016, US national Barrett, who landed in Pakistan from Turkey, was deported from Lahore. Barrett was arrested in a joint raid by FIA and police officials at a guesthouse in Islamabad on Aug 6 after he returned to Pakistan despite being deported to the US in 2011.

The 33-year-old Alabama native had spent four years in Pakistan, where he married a local woman and had two children, before being sent out of the country after being detained near a sensitive military installation.

Barrett claimed that he came back to Pakistan to explore the possibility of permanently moving here, adding that he was cleared of all the charges levelled against him by the apex court. He had been insisting that his 2016 visit to Pakistan was legal.

Comments

comments