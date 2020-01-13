German minister meets Andleeb Abbas, discusses bilateral ties  

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office Germany, Niels Annen met with Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas in Islamabad on Monday, ARY News reported.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties, economic relations, regional security and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

During the sitting, both the leaders expressed resolve to further strengthen trade ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields. Speaking on the occasion, Andleeb Abbas urged the German businessmen to explore business opportunities in Pakistan.

She also briefed the German minister about Indian atrocities and inhuman curfew in occupied Kashmir.

Niels Annen lauded Pakistan’s role in facilitating the reconciliation process in Afghanistan and its efforts for regional peace.

Earlier on January 13, Mr. Niels Annen, Minister of State of the Federal Foreign Office Germany, had called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

According to Inter-Services public relations (ISPR) wing of the armed forces, matters of mutual interests of the country and regional security were underscored in the meeting.

Furthermore, measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The visiting dignitary had appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

