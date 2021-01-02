Prime suspect in murder of German national in Islamabad arrested from KP

KOHAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a prime suspect in the murder of a German national in Islamabad during a robbery bid, ARY NEWS reported.

Detailing the arrest, SP Operations Kohat Ikramullah said that Nasaruddin, a prime suspect in the murder of a German national, was apprehended during a joint raid from the KP province.

A vehicle used by the accused during the incident was also recovered during a joint raid, he said adding that he had a past criminal record and remained imprisoned for some time over his criminal activities.

We are also raiding separate locations to arrest his other accomplices, he said.

According to reports, the victim Noel Mathias Do Rego was shot dead near his residence in G-10/4 on Tuesday by two persons. Born in Portugal and an IT expert by profession, he had migrated to Germany and had gotten married to a Pakistani 12 years ago.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 122 people lost their lives in the year 2020 in the federal capital, according to a report compiled by Islamabad police on Tuesday.

The year 2020 remained difficult for the Islamabad police as compared to 2019. The report said the police registered more 844 FIRs as compared to last year.

3073 crimes were reported in Saddar circle and 2677 in the rural sector of the capital. Furthermore, the report stated that 2216 crimes were reported in the city while 1589 were reported in the industrial zone of the federal capital.

A group involved in raping the women while robbery bids were also nabbed by the police.

