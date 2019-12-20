German Shepherd gets stuck in tree after chasing cat

Firefighters in California last week were called to rescue a dog, who stuck in trees after chasing a cat.

According to media reports, a lady named Sharon Thurston was walking with her two-year-old German Shepherd Baby in a park in Sacramento on Saturday when she let go of her leash for a moment, before the canine took off in pursuit of a cat.

By the time Thurston managed to catch up with Baby, she was at the top of a tree on a precarious branch facing off with the feline – and unable to get back down.

With Thurston unable to climb up, she was left with little option but to call for help.

Firefighters went down to the park and rescued Baby.

As soon as he removed Baby from the branch, the cat got down by himself, Thurston said, adding neither of the animals were hurt.

