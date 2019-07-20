Germans are in love with Pakistani ‘truck art’ bike

Martin Kobler, the former ambassador of Germany to Pakistan, is perhaps the most favorite and loved person in Pakistan and we can bet that he is equally fond of us.

During his ambassadorship in Pakistan, Kobler never left any chance to share his love for Pakistan on social media. After his retirement, we all thought that we may not see his affection-filled tweets about Pakistan again, but guess what? We all were wrong.

The recent tweet from Kobler has certainly convinced us that his ‘undying love and affection’ for Pakistan is there to stay forever.

Recently on Twitter, Kobler boastfully shared about his bike ride to a city of Germany and wrote: “Remember my Truck Art bike? Went to the historic city of Stralsund. Many asking everywhere: “where is this bike from ?” “It’s from Pakistan “I answer proudly!!!”

Remember my Truck Art bike? Went to the historic city of #Stralsund. Many asking everywhere: "where is this bike from ?" "Its from #Pakistan " i answer proudly!!! pic.twitter.com/FAxMDsWdB3 — Martin Kobler (@MartinKobler3) July 14, 2019

We must say that we are more proud to see Mr. Kobler representing Pakistan and its truck art to the people of Germany.

As if one tweet was not enough for our joy, the ex-envoy came up with another, acknowledging the popularity of his ‘truck art bicycle from Pakistan’ while riding it on a small island in the Baltic sea.

He also offered gratitude to ‘Hajji Pervez’ for painting the bike and wrote, “The Germans love it.”

It seems you liked the story of my truck art bicycle from #Pakistan, today riding it on a small island in the #balticsea, talk of the island, told her story many times here! Maybe we should give her a name? Thanks #hajjipervez for the artistic painting. The #germans love it!!! pic.twitter.com/jJHGNRSTSp — Martin Kobler (@MartinKobler3) July 17, 2019

On April 10, Martin Kobler left for Germany after completing his tenure of two years as an ambassador in Pakistan

Donning a black sherwani, Kobler in his farewell video message, released on Twitter termed his tenure in Pakistan as successful and thanked people of Pakistan for their love and support. He also promised to visit the country as a tourist in the future.

Have a look at my farewell video message for all of you!! Thank you all for your hospitality and respect!! Will keep you in my heart

میرا یہ الوداعی ویڈیو پیغام، آپ سب کیلئے!! آپ لوگوں کی مہمان نوازی اور احترام کے لئے آپ سب کا مشکور ہوں!! آپ کو اپنے دل میں رکھوں گا pic.twitter.com/NtS4MRtsPY — German Embassy Islamabad (@GermanyinPAK) April 8, 2019

From promoting Pakistan Post to his attempts to ride the local vehicle, Qingqi rickshaw, in Lahore, the former German ambassador has already won our hearts and is continuing to do so even after his departure from the country.

We surely miss you Kobler, come visit Pakistan soon!

