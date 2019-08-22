Private plane carries 18 Pakistanis deported from Germany

KARACHI: Eighteen Pakistanis have been brought to Islamabad through a private airline’s plane after being deported from Germany, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Germany deported more than two dozens of illegal immigrants and handed them over to the Pakistani authorities today.

The persons were shifted to anti-human smuggling cell by the authorities upon their return to the country, sources said.

Earlier on June 25, as many as 44 illegal Pakistani immigrants had been deported by German authorities arrived at Islamabad International Airport.

The deportees were shifted to Pakistan via a special chartered plane by the German authorities. The authorities had taken the individuals into custody over immigration violations, criminal conduct and other charges.

Upon arrival, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took them into custody and shifted to anti-human trafficking cell for further investigation.

