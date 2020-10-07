Germany lauds Pakistan’s successful COVID-19 strategy

ISLAMABAD: Germany has appreciated the economic policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and its strategy of ‘smart lockdown’ to curtail the COVID-19.

The appreciation was expressed by German Ambassador Bernhard Stephen Sehlaghesk during a meeting with Minister for Economic Affairs Khusro Bakhtiar in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The ambassador agreed upon the proposed areas of the priority by the Minister to enhance the area of government to government engagement between Pakistan and Germany.

He said Germany would keenly continue economic cooperation with Pakistan in the future and portfolio would be strengthening in the post-Pandemic situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 624 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 316,351.

Twelve corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Thus far, 6,535 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported.

Some 27, 614 tests were conducted across the country during the previous 24 hours. More than 300,616 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan.

Since the pandemic outbreak began, Sindh has reported 138,891 infections, Punjab 100,148, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,141, Balochistan 15,439, Islamabad 16,936, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,912 and Gilgit Baltistan 3,884.

