You can now get ‘partially vaccinated certificate’ from Nadra

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) announced on Wednesday that citizens can now receive “partially vaccinated certificate” from its registration centres across the country.

“You can now receive ‘Partially Vaccinated Certificate’ (1st Dose Certificate) from any NADRA Registration Centre (NRC) OR by applying online https://t.co/BltE3DMycA,” the Nadra tweeted.

On June 03, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) approved issuing certificates to partially immunised people intending to travel abroad. Such certificates will be issued to only those people who want to travel abroad and have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, sources had said.

Certificates will be issued through National Database and Registration Authority’s National Immunisation Management System (NIMS), they said.

A certificate portal was launched countrywide in March. Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar tweeted that he COVID-19 Immunisation certificate issuance portal has been launched across the country.

“Citizen whose vaccination process is complete (both doses) can now download the Certificate from https://nims.nadra.gov.pk or get it issued by visiting National Database & Registration Authority Mega Centres.”

