Get to know about Labneh Cheese & its health benefits

Labneh cheese is one of the admired dairy product enjoyed in Middle Eastern cuisine since ages, known for its flavor and light consistency.

Labneh cheese can be used a dip sauce, spread, first course or dessert. It is found to be very stumpy in lactose but rich in advantageous bacteria, protein and calcium which are vital for a healthy body.

Labneh Cheese- What is it?

Labneh cheese is one of the type of cheese, which is very soft in texture & can be created by strained yogurt to eradicate most amount of whey so as make more thicker and concentrated product.

It’s frequently made from dairy products, such as Greek yogurt or probiotic yogurt. It is usually seasoned with lemon & herbs to give it an aromatic and cheesy flavor.

Rich in Micronutrients & Macronutrients

A single serving of labneh cheese includes, superior quantity of proteins, fats, micro nutrients such as calcium and vitamin A. It is also high in sodium: 530 mg per ounce (28 grams) or 23% of the daily intake (RDI).

The division of nutrients can be well defined in One ounce (28 grams) of labneh cheese in oil as follows:

Labneh also includes various other vitamins & minerals but in lower quantity, including phosphorus, potassium and magnesium.

Contains advantageous Bacteria for a better Gut Health

Labneh cheese is a an imperative foundation of probiotics (A useful bacteria for a better strong & better gut health).

Probiotics leads to numerous benefits such as, treatment & prevention of digestion related diseases (counting in diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Clostridium difficile infection). It is also useful to augment immunity and diminish the period of some ailments.

Probiotics are also known essential for weight loss, improvisation of mental health, reduction of cholesterol levels, & ailments of skin diseases such as dermatitis and acne.

Safe for Lactose Intolerant people

Lactose is one of the category of sugar which is widely found in the majority of dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, ice cream & cheese.

The people who are deficient of enzyme lactase are unable to take in lactose, which results in cramps & bloating.

According to a study, almost 75% of worls’s population is lactose intolerant.

But Labneh does not include much lactose as compared to other types of cheeses, because it is made up of detailed straining and fermentation process, which eradicate extra amount whey & lactose from the final product.

Therefore, it is considered safe and healthy cheese for the people who are lactose intolerant.

How to Make Labneh at home

Labneh cheese is easily available in almost all the departmental stores dairy section and in restaurants in the middle east.

However, it is very easy to prepare Labneh cheese, as it requires not many but very less & simple ingredients which are readily available in everyone’s home.

The easy recipe step by step is as follows:

1- First of all set a strainer above a bowl and lineup with some layers of cheesecloth.

2- For 1 cup (almost 224 grams) of labneh cheese, mix 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice and a pinch of salt into 12 ounces (340 grams) of plain Greek yogurt.

3- Now add the yogurt mixture to the strainer and fold the cheesecloth over the yogurt and cover it completely.

4- Next step is to keep this mixture in the fridge and allow it to set for 12–24 hours (Tip: The longer you keep it in the fridge, the more thicker cheese will be produced).

5- Keep checking in between, once it reaches to the preferred uniformity, take it out of the fridge.

6- It can be served after topping with olive oil, lemon juice, & herbs of your choice along with fresh vegetables & pita bread.

