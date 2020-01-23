Pakistan successfully test-fires Ghaznavi ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has successfully test-fired surface-to-surface Ghaznavi ballistic missile capable of delivering multiple types of warheads up to 290 kilometres, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Thursday.

The test launched was aimed to scrutinise operation preparedness during day and night time. Director-General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Force Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki witnessed the test launch of the missile, whereas, National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) chairman and other high-level military officials were also present, said ISPR.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have appreciated the efforts of engineers and scientists for the successful launching of Ghaznavi ballistic missile. They have also congratulated the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and heads of all three forces.

Earlier in August last year, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The official Twitter handle of Director General of Inter-Service Public Relations (DG ISPR) tweeted out a video of a successful night launch of Pakistan’s Ghaznavi, ballistic missile.

The tweet carried a video of the successful launch and completion of the test with accompanying caption lauding the team involved in making the test successful.

DG-ISPR also said in the tweet that the Prime Minister of the country, Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi had also relayed their appreciation for the engineers and teams of people involved in the making and carrying out of the successful test.

