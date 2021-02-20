ISLAMABAD: Hike in vegetable oil prices across the utility stores in the country is on account of the increase in the palm oil rates globally and in the cascading effect other cooking oil and ghee products of various brands have seen price jump as well, sources in Utility Stores Corporation told ARY News.

According to the details the sources have shared, for Ramazan, which is barely two months away now, there will be 19 essential products that will be available on the subsidized rates, including wheat flour, rice, sugar, and the various pulses and lentils.

The sources said the increase in Ghee and cooking oil prices will not reflect on other subsidized items available on reduced rates due to subsidy.

This information follows a development earlier today wherein an increase in the prices of edible items at Utility Stores was notified after the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee.

After the price hike in the general market, preparations are underway to make food items expensive at utility stores as well.

As per the notification, the rate of ghee has been jacked up by Rs48 per kg, taking the new price of per kg to Rs 251. The price of cooking oil was increased to Rs29 per kg. The new price of the per kg cooking oil has now been fixed at Rs273 from Rs244 earlier.

Rs10 to 20 have been increased at the bottles of Shampo, while Rs 21 to 32 were jacked up on tea whiteners.

