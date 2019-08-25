Ghostly figure spotted in open window at abandoned mental asylum

A team of paranormal investigators from ‘Spirit Walkers’ captured a spooky image which they believed to be a ghost standing by an open window at an abandoned mental asylum, Pool Parc, in Ruthin – north Wales.

The team also claimed for having video footage with the “growling” and “screaming” noises coming from inside the mental asylum.

Six ghost hunters from the group Spirit Walkers went into the 200-year-old manor house armed with specialist equipment including night vision cameras and EVP (electronic voice phenomena) devices on August 10, Mirror.co.uk reported.

Beth Hopper, 32, who runs Spirit Walkers, said they only discovered the haunting images once they returned home. She said one image appears to show a shadowy figure standing next to a noose.

The mum from Chester, said: “We were filming through a broken window and I just can’t explain the growling sound I heard on the film when I got back to the car.

“It’s about one minute and five seconds into the footage, I thought: ‘What the hell is that?’

“I also got those screams on the electronic voice phenomena. It was quite disturbing. People have said to me they can hear the sound of torture.

“If you picture the mental asylum and what might’ve happened there, that might explain it. It is just a horrible sound.

“I’ve been there several times and have heard voices and footsteps. One girl said she felt a nurse was standing right in front of her in the dark.

“We’d also heard reports of an ex-patient there who thinks he’s a Roman soldier and who marches up and down the corridor and throws stones at people.

“I was glad to get out of there in the end! But then when we did we saw a noose hanging from a window that we hadn’t spotted with our torches before we went in.

“It wasn’t until I lightened the picture later that we saw what could be a figure in the window. It was pretty creepy.

Pool Parc dates back to the 16th Century when it was home to the Salesbury family and the manor house was rebuilt for William Bagot, 2nd Baron Bagot, in the 1820s.

It was apparently lost in a bet by the Bagot family and was later sold to the District Health Authority, becoming a convalescent home and then an asylum, used as an overspill for North Wales Hospital in Denbigh before closing in 1989.

