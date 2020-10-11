WATCH: ‘Ghostly’ figure caught on camera lurking outside house  

In a terrifying incident, a ghostly figure was captured on camera lurking outside a house at night in Washington.

In a Raddit post, Crazyturtlemama said that she left terrified when she re-watched her security camera to find a ‘ghost’ peeking around the barn outside her house.

She said, “Can you see in the beginning, the ghost in the upper right corner? Even the horse in the middle left by the tree turns to look at it.”

In the video that went viral, a human-like figure appears to come out from behind the ranch and stays in the dark for a few seconds.

It then vanishes into thin air when the horse, which is standing behind a tree, appears to look up to its left.

She was convinced that it was a spirit lurking around the ranch and that even her horse was alerted to it. Crazyturtlemama said that no one was out at the property at that time of the night and the gates were locked, Daily Star reported.

She said, “It is a ranch away from everything. It is flat sandy dirt going into the barn, no bushes. No prints in the sand the next morning.”

Commenting on the video, some viewers said the figure appeared to be ‘translucent’ from the CCTV.

“The more I look at this frame by frame, the more I think it’s an actual ghost. it even appears to be translucent at one point,” one said.

Others were dubious about the paranormal sightings due to the grainy images captured on the camera. Many believed the ‘ghost’ could be a person who was coming out from a bush.

