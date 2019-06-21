ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan calls upon senior Lawyer Babar Awan to discuss matters pertaining to constitution and law, ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting took place in the Prime Minister’s office where he directed Awan to submit his rebuttal on a fake complain issued to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over his recent Ghotki visit.

ECP had issued a show-cause notice to the Prime Minister Imran Khan over undertaking a visit to Ghotki ahead of the upcoming by-election in NA-205 scheduled for July 18.

“Being a member of parliament and holding office of Prime Minister of Pakistan, you were fully aware about the announcement of schedule of by-election issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, which requires that you cannot visit the constituency in any manner whatsoever after the announcement of the election schedule,” read the notice.

Awan has been asked to appear before the ECP on Mondy to submit the Prime Minister’s answer over the notice.

The lawyer on the occasion advised the PM to increase the pace of bettering state institutes to better implement the government’s vision.

Awan lauded formation of the ‘Debt Probe Commission’ and termed it a milestone, he also said that it was the first time in the history of the country when the process of accountability has been carried out on merit.

Babar Awan also emphasized the need for involving the people of Pakistan in the ongoing corruption inquiries and entrusting them with findings of the empowered debt probe commissions.

