Ghotki: Boy strangulated to death after alleged sexual assault

GHOTKI: A seven-year-old was strangulated to death after alleged sexual assault in Ghotki, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The body of the boy was found from a sugarcane field near the home of the family, local police said.

According to family members, they were searching for their child who was missing since yesterday evening.

They found the child’s body in nearby sugarcane farm in the morning today.

A suspect has been arrested by the police, officials said.

Incidents of crimes against children have soared to an alarming level in the country.

Earlier, in November, a father of a ten-year-old girl had registered a case to the police after his daughter was raped and murdered in Jhang.

According to the police, the girl did not return home after going to a local seminary.

The father, a labourer, told the police that the family started searching for the girl after she did not return home and later found her dead.

Comments

comments