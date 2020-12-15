Ghotki officials detain ‘medicine thieves’ inside health department

GHOTKI: Deputy Commissioner along with his team cracked down on alleged thieves, including two health department officials for stealing government medicine quota and selling it privately, ARY News reported.

The alleged medicine robbers, now arrested with medicine stack, had access in the government hospital pharmacy and the medicines being theft were designated for the government hospitals, over which the district authorities received information.

According to health department records, the recovered medicine belonged to Ghotki’s Tehsil hospital and the storekeeper played the abettor in the theft of medicines, Deputy Commissioner said.

The alleged health department officials sold the drugs out in other cities and made profits out of free quota set for government hospitals.

Ghotki Deputy Commissioner said the alleged thieves and facilitators have been booked and legal proceedings have begun into their case.

