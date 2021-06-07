ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railway Monday announced compensation for those who died or suffered injuries during the train accident in Ghotki today, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Railways while expressing grief over the tragic accident said that the Railways will pay Rs1.5 million to each victim of the train accident.

“The injured passengers will get an amount ranging between Rs50,000 to Rs300,000 based on the wounds they had suffered,” he said adding that the process to collect details of the injured and dead have been initiated on an immediate basis.

Detailing the incident earlier, a Pakistan Railways spokesperson said that the Millat Express left Daharki railway station at 3:28 am in the wee hours of Monday morning and the derailment of the train from Sukkur was reported at 3:43 am.

“The bogies of Millat Express during the derailment moved from the Up track to the Down track,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“Ill-fated Sir Syed Express passed through the Reti area at 3:38 am”, according to the spokesperson. “The driver applied emergency brakes and tried to stop Sir Syed Express but it rammed with the derailed bogies of the Millat Express,” the railway spokesperson said.

“The relief train reached Daharki at 6:45 in the morning,” a railway spokesman added.

It is to be mentioned here that at least 50 people lost their lives and 70 others sustained injuries as Sir Syed Express train collided with Millat Express between Reti and Daharki railway stations in Ghotki district of Sindh.

According to the railways’ officials, the accident occurred when Sargodha-bound Sir Syed Express collided with Millat Express that was already present at the track after the derailment, sources said.

