Ghotki train accident badly disrupts rail traffic

GHOTKI: Rail traffic between Karachi and other parts of the country was badly disrupted after two passenger trains collided near Ghotki leaving over 50 people dead on Monday, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Railways sources said that operation to clear the affected track near Daharki will be completed within one hour and rail traffic on up and down tracks will be restored tonight.

It is pertinent to mention here that Millat Express train derailed and fell across the down track and due to this it collided with Sir Syed Express train near the Raiti railway station. Over 50 people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident badly affected railways operations throughout the country. The authorities halted trains at different railway stations for several hours. Karachi-bound Awam Express has been stopped at Khanpur Railway Station. The train arrived at the station 15 hours late.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Express has been waiting for green signal at Tando Adam Railway Station for over six hours.

Earlier today, the media wing of Pakistan armed forces Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said the relief and rescue efforts were in progress by Army, Pakistan Rangers troops in the wake of the Ghotki train accident where cooked meals are being distributed.

Army’s General Officers Commanding (GOC) Sukkur and DG Rangers Sindh had paid visits to the site to observe the ongoing rescue operations and medical camps setup for victims, ISPR said.

“Cooked meal being provided to victims of train Incident. Army doctors and paramedics are providing first aid and necessary emergency medical care.”

