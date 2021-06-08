Death toll in Ghotki train crash rises to 66; both tracks restored

KARACHI: The death toll in a train crash in Sindh’s Ghotki district rose to 66 on Tuesday, a railway spokeswoman said.

According to details, the death toll in the Ghotki train accident has surged to 66 while more than 100 persons sustained injuries. The relief and rescue operation has been completed at the crash site.

According to the ISPR, train engine bogies have been removed from the track.

Deputy Commissioner Ghotki Muhammad Usman Abdullah said that all possible health facilities are being provided to more than 100 injured people, admitted to different hospitals of the district.

Read more: Clamp of Millat Express bogie no 10 was broken, reveals eyewitness

Those who killed in the tragic rail crash include 16 children, 19 women and 31 men. 57 bodies have been handed over to their families while nine bodies yet to be identified due to serious burning injuries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Railways has resumed train operation after 35 hours, following the horrific train accident in Ghotki. Train operation has been restored from the up and down tracks following completion of rescue operation at the site of train accident.

Following the restoration of both tracks, several trains which were stopped at different stations left for their destinations.

Read More: https://arynews.tv/en/ghotki-train-accident-rail-traffic-restored-after-30-hours/

Initial inquiry report sent to Swati

An initial inquiry report into Ghotki train Accident has been forwarded to Minister for Railways Azam Swati.

“The accident occurred after a right track’s welding joint broke which caused bogies of Millat Express train to derail,” the initial report states.

The Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express collided with Millat Express’ coaches on the down track, causing the accident.

“The driver tried to apply emergency brakes but the locomotive hit the infringing coaches,” Pakistan Railways said in an initial report.

Read more: In pictures: Locals serve food, water to stranded passengers after Ghotki incident

The trains were carrying a total of 1,388 passengers.

In 2005, in the same district, about 130 people were killed when a crowded passenger train rammed into another at a station and a third train struck the wreckage.

Comments

comments