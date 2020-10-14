Ghous Ali Shah registers FIR against sons, accuses murder planning

KHAIRPUR: Former chief minister Sindh and an ex-federal minister, Ghous Ali Shah has registered FIR against his sons and grandsons at Piryaloi Police Station in Khairpur over occupying a large amount of agriculture land, ARY News reported.

According to details, the 87-year-old Ghous Ali Shah has nominated his sons Syed Shabbir Shah, Syed Ali Hyder Shah and grandsons Syed Qurban Shah, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Nawaz Ali Shah in case.

While addressing a press conference held on Wednesday, the veteran politician said that his sons Syed Shabbir Shah, Syed Ali Hyder Shah and grandsons Syed Qurban Shah, Syed Jaffar Shah and Syed Nawaz Ali Shah planned to murder him, his second wife and his son from the second wife owing to a dispute.

“I have already given my share of the property to my sons when I was in exile with my second wife and son,” Shah said and accused his sons of seizing his major assets.

Ghous Ali Shah has alleged that his grandson, Syed Qurban Shah, was the mastermind of planning his murder.

