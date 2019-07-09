GDA leader meets MQM leaders ahead of Ghotki by-polls

KARACHI: A senior leader of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Ghous Bux Mahar, on Tuesday met Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders in Karachi to seek support for independent candidate Ahmed Bux Mahar in Ghotki’s by-election, ARY News reported.

The GDA’s Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ghous Bux Mahar held a successful meeting with MQM-P leaders including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

MQM-P leaders have decided to support the independent candidate Ahmed Bux Mahar in the upcoming by-election in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency on July 18.

During the meeting, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and GDA are supporting the independent candidate in the election while MQM-P will also back Ahmed Bux Mahar.

While talking to journalists, Mahar said that he has arrived in at MQM headquarters to seek support of Ahmed Mahar.

He urged political parties to show united for prosperity and development of the Sindh province. He added that GDA aims to eliminate corruption from the province.

Earlier on June 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued polling schedule for NA-205-Ghotki-II.

The polling on the seat vacant due to death of a former federal minister Ali Muhammad Mahar will be held on July 18.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had also nominated its candidate, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Meher, for the upcoming by-election in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

