Karachi’s new police chief summons his first meeting

KARACHI: The newly-appointed Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Nabi Memon summoned his first meeting with officers of Karachi Range on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The officers were summoned in the meeting along with criminal records and a detailed report of the law and order situation of all zones of the metropolis.

A briefing was also given to AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon over the law and order situation of the city.

Earlier on July 15, the Sindh government had made major reshuffle in the provincial police department after the recent passage of the new police order.

According to a notification, five Additional IGPs of police department have been transferred as Additional I.G. Police Karachi Dr. Ameer Shaikh posted as the AIG Operations. He served on the top police post for about 11 months.

Ameer Shaikh has been replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of Karachi Police.

Additional I.G. Hyderabad Region Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has been ordered to report at the head office, while AIG special branch Waliullah Dal has been posted as Additional I.G. Hyderabad.

The government has notified Imran Yaqub Minhas as new Additional IGP of the special branch of police department.

Farhat Ali Junejo has been named DIG special branch, according to the government notification.

Moreover, police officer Qamar Zaman has been nominated DIG Police traffic licence and training.

According to the new police law, Sindh government have power to appoint senior police officers from the deputy inspector-generals to deputy superintendents of police. The law states, “The CM shall post DIGs, SSPs, DSPs in consultations with IG and additional IG as the case may be.”

