Ghulam Sarwar orders anti-encroachment drive to vacate CAA land  

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Monday directed to remove encroachments and recover Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) land across the country, ARY NEWS reported.

The minister issued these directives after taking notice of reports regarding illegal occupation on several acres of the CAA land.

“This land should be recovered immediately,” he said and directed to initiate an anti-encroachment drive across the country.

He also directed the concerned officials to provide him weekly-briefing on the progress made in the matter. The aviation minister also summoned a report regarding complaints received from airports.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 26, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has incurred losses of upto Rs 4 billion due to coronavirus pandemic and it could further rise to Rs 6 billion by the end of March 2020.

He said that they were not alone to suffer from the ongoing situation as the entire aviation industry has incurred losses due to the virus outbreak, restricting worldwide movements.

Read More: Coronavirus: Anti-encroachment operations in Clifton halted

The federal minister said that they operated 27 special flights to bring back 8824 Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia while Pakistanis stranded in Qatar and United Arab Emirates were also brought back to homeland via special flights.

He said that the country is faced with toughest economic conditions and all segments of the society including media should work with the government to combat coronavirus spread.

“Even the strongest global economies have been shaken from the pandemic,” Ghulam Sarwar said.

Comments

comments