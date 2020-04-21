Aviation minister orders to tighten anti-coronavirus measures at airports

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has issued directives

to further enhance measures for containing the spread of coronavirus pandemic, ARY

News reported on Tuesday.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad.

the minister said that special arrangements should be made on the country’s airports besides the strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed over the progress of the investigation into alleged corruption in different projects including New Islamabad International Airport.

He was also briefed over the implementation of delinking Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) into two divisions.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan directed concerned authorities to expedite the pace to complete corruption probe into New Islamabad International Airport and ordered to follow the orders for CAA’s delinking process given by the federal cabinet.

