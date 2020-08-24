760 employees in PIA sacked over fake degrees: Ghulam Sarwar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said that so far 760 employees including 17 pilots have been sacked from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) over fake degrees, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to media in after inspecting Labour Square in Taxila, the minister said that licences of the pilots having fake degrees were revoked.

The minister said, he welcomed the move of NAB to initiate inquiry against him and his family and added those who looted the country in the past three decades, should also be held accountable.

Replying to a question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said Rs160 billion were disbursed through Ehsaas Cash Program and added that relief of Rs716 billion would be given to masses over electricity.

Read more: PIA’s assistant manager sacked over fake degree

Earlier on July 2, Pakistan International Airlines had dismissed assistant manager flight services Khalid Mehmood Jadoon from service for possessing a fake degree.

According to a notification, the national flag carrier had terminated Khalid Jadoon from service after finding him guilty of holding a forged BA degree.

The assistant manager had been served a show-cause in December last year on account of submission of fake BA degree during service under the provision of PIA employees’ disciplinary policy- 2019 but he had failed to submit a satisfactory answer.

