Inquiry report of plane crash incident is incomplete: aviation minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan said on Wednesday that the inquiry report which was made public today was an incomplete version as the final report will emerge this year, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan, while talking to ARY News programme ‘Power Play’ said that the complete inquiry report of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-8303 plane crash incident has not arrived yet, however, it will be released this year.

“International experts were included in the investigation committee. The Supreme Court (SC) had also taken notice against the pilots which led to the scrutiny of their degrees. It is a point of concern for having suspicions over the licences of 262 pilots. Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice and decided to hold an inquiry into the matter besides ordering to terminate such persons and imposing penalties.”

Read: Human error caused PK-8303 plane crash, minister tells NA

“Steps are underway to bring improvement in the national carrier. I had apprised PM Imran Khan during a briefing related to the pilots yesterday. The premier had ordered me to take immediate action against the responsible persons and ground the pilots.”

“Nine pilots have also admitted that someone else had attempted exams in place of them. Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had been working to ground such pilots possessing suspicious licences and those aviates will not be allowed to operate aircraft in future.”

“No one has paid attention to the issues while mistakes of pilots also emerged in previous air accidents including Bhoja and Air Blue planes. The authorities will also take action against those neglected the matters. The recording of the pilot’s conversation was also part of the inquiry report which will be presented before the parliament after the completion of the probe report.”

“We are trying to present the complete inquiry report this year and making all-out efforts to table recommendations too.”

Read: PIA reaffirms resolve to further improve safety standards

While answering a question, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that almost all of the government lawmakers, advisers and assistants have submitted the details of their assets except a few people following the directives of PM Imran Khan. The premier also directed the government lawmakers to declare their dual-nationality.

To another question regarding the Fawad Chaudhry’s statement, the aviation minister said that Fawad Chaudhry should not deliver such statement as no one was against someone nor a conspiracy was being made.

Earlier in the day, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented the preliminary report on the PK-8303 crash that claimed the lives of 97 people in the National Assembly.

Presenting the initial investigation report on the floor of the House, Sarwar told the National Assembly that the PIA aircraft that crashed in Karachi last month was “100% fit “to fly.

“The pilot of the PK-8303 and air traffic controller did not follow the standard rules, Sarwar told National Assembly and added that the pilot of ill-fated Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane was overconfident.

He said that the pilot and the co-pilot of PK-8303 were not focused and they were discussing the coronavirus pandemic as it had affected their families and were not focused on the aircraft.

“Lack of concentration of pilots had resulted in the plane crash”, he added.

The federal aviation minister concluded that the cabin crew and ATC were responsible for the PIA plane crash. “Those who are responsible will be held accountable,” he added.

On May 22, flight PK-8303 had crashed in Model Colony near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, two passengers miraculously survived out of the 99 onboard.

Comments

comments