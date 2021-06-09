Shocking video: Giant sinkhole swallows parked cars outside hospital  

JERUSALEM: In a shocking incident, a giant sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot outside a hospital in Jerusalem swallowed at least three parked cars on Monday afternoon.

CCTV footage that has gone viral online shows a pit opening up and growing in size as cars fall into it outside the Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

עם אחד בפרסום ראשון ממצלמות אבטחה של שערי צדק: כלי הרכב פשוט קורסים למטה. pic.twitter.com/ysQxEeBH1T — Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) June 7, 2021

After being informed, police, seven fire tenders and a special rescue unit arrived at the scene and launched a search operation. No one was injured in the incident.

According to the local news agency media report, a tunnel was under construction nearby, which runs underneath the hospital and parking lot. It is believed that the tunnel had partially collapsed, which resulted in the formation of the sinkhole.

