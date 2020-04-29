Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik to be parents soon: reports

Model Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik are reportedly expecting their first child together.

According to reports by international media outlets, Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant.

The 25-year-old supermodel is currently in lockdown with Zayn, her sister Bella Hadid and her mother at her family farm in Pennsylvania.

She celebrated her 25th birthday last week and fans noted that the celebration featured pink balloons, pink ‘Hello Little One’ gift bags and pink cakes. The writing on the bags was covered up with a sunflower graphic.

TMZ reported that the couple had shared the happy news with family and friends. They have been informed about the gender of their first child; it’s a girl!

There are also speculations that the model’s birthday party was also a gender reveal party.

The on-again, off-again couple have yet to confirm the baby news publicly.

