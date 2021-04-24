Gigi Hadid’s mom, beau Zayn shower her with love on birthday

Gigi Hadid just celebrated her first birthday since giving birth to her own daughter, and the supermodel was showered with some extra love from her family on the occasion.

Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid had a special birthday note for her girl, sharing just how proud she is of the woman she has grown up to become. “I have always been so very proud of the young woman you grew up to be every step of your lifetime,” she wrote.

However, according to Yolanda, there is one thing that has made her even more proud of Gigi. “Watching you give birth and become a mother yourself has given “Proud” a whole other meaning,” said the former model and reality TV star.

“You are extraordinary!!! Thank you for giving me this greatest gift, I wasn’t sure how to get by without my mamma but loving Khai awoke a part in my heart I never knew existed,” added Yolanda, who lost her own mother, and Gigi’s grandmother, a while back.

The post was accompanied by a series of baby photos of Gigi with Yolanda, with the 26-year-old supermodel replying, “I love u! You’re the best mommy & Oma!”

That’s not all the loving Gigi got! Her long-time beau and the father of her daughter Khai, singer Zayn Malik also made her day extra special with a gorgeous flower arrangement, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

