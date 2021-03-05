Gigi Hadid shares adorable photo of daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid has been keeping busy with her six-month-old even after diving back into her supermodel job.

Mother to her six-month-old daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik, the 25-year-old Hadid offered a glimpse into her life as a doting mother on her Instagram stories recently. The model shared an adorable picture of Khai with the caption, “My big girl!”

Khai is seen turned onto her stomach, with her face away from the camera. Needless to say, the supermodel seemingly channels her style onto her daughter, who is seen in a powder pink sweater with star-printed joggers on.

Gigi Hadid finally reveals the name of her daughter with Zayn Malik

Although the couple has chosen to conceal their daughter’s face from the media, Hadid routinely shares pictures of the little one, making sure to hide her face.

They had even kept their baby’s name under wraps before Hadid updated her Instagram bio earlier in January. It now reads, ‘Khai’s mom’.

