Supermodel Gigi Hadid returned to the runway with Versace’s Fall 2021 show, after giving birth to a daughter in September 2020.

The model made a fiery comeback to modeling, after an extended break, with red hair and sharp eyes for the Versace show which she opened and closed. Following the show, Hadid took to Instagram to express her delight, writing, “Opening & closing Versace is always an honor and was the best comeback.”

The supermodel also referred to the pandemic that made it hard for her to return to the runway sooner. “Mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I’ve missed like family this past year,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen Donatella Versace. Always & Forever.”

The fashion industry welcomed Hadid with enthusiasm, with top models and designers leaving encouraging messages for her. “Gigi you were incredibly beautiful and talented at my show in Milano, I love you,” wrote Versace herself.

Tennis ace Serena Williams also lauded Hadid, commenting, “Dannggggggggggggggggggggg girl,” with heart-eye emojis.

The show marked Hadid’s first show since March 2020, when she wrapped up the show for Miu Miu at Paris Fashion Week. The model has since given birth to her first daughter with singer Zayn Malik, six-month-old Khai.

