Fans help Gigi Hadid after she accidentally shares video of daughter

Gigi Hadid has been quite particular about keeping her daughter Khai’s face away from the camera. However, the supermodel had a momentary slip on Tuesday, and fans jumped to her support!

Gigi accidentally exposed the face of her six-month-old on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, uploading a video of herself with Khai staring in the camera. Followers were quick to record the video and take screenshots, unbeknownst that Gigi had not meant to share the video!

While the supermodel quickly deleted the story, screenshots spread like fire on social media, prompting fans of her and beau Zayn Malik to rally around her, asking people to respect them and not re-share the image.

We kindly ask you to do not re-post on any social media, or share, the video that Gigi Hadid posted on her Instagram story by mistake and quickly deleted right after. Respect Gigi’s and Khai’s privacy! — Gigi Hadid News (@GigiHadidIT) March 15, 2021

if you have the photo of khai, please delete it. gigi posted it by accident. respect zayn and gigi’s privacy — julia (@onlymygigi) March 15, 2021

Zayn and Gigi, who have been together since November 2015, welcomed their daughter Khai in September 2020. They have since chosen to keep their daughter’s face carefully hidden.

