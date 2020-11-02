Gigi Hadid shares first family photo with Zayn and newborn daughter

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are finally ready to share their little bundle of joy with the world.

Supermodel Hadid shared an adorable photograph of her little family on her Instagram Story over the weekend as they celebrated Halloween together – it marked the first photo of the pop couple’s daughter who was born earlier in September.

Gigi Hadid chose to dress up as Samus Aran from the video game Metroid – the outfit is sure to have went down well with beau Zayn who is known to be an avid fan of video games. Zayn himself donned a black sweater with green accents, sorting himself into the Slytherin house from Harry Potter’s Hogwarts.

Who took the cake for the most adorable costume, however, was their one-month-old daughter, who the couple dressed up as the Marvel superhero, The Hulk. The couple have not yet revealed her name to fans and followers, and also chose to hide her face in the family photo with a sticker.

Naturally, fans of the couple couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming picture, taking to Twitter to express their excitement. “GIGI, ZAYN AND THEIR LITTLE BABY DAUGHTER DRESSED FOR HALLOWEEN, I’M IN TEARS, THIS IS SO PURE,” wrote one fan, unable to contain her excitement much.

GIGI, ZAYN AND THEIR LITTLE BABY DAUGHTER DRESSED FOR HALLOWEEN, I'M IN TEARS, THIS IS SO PURE 🥺🥺❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Z3eyJSaGzE — Britt. (@booksaremylight) November 1, 2020

What is even more exciting is that actor Mark Ruffalo, who plays The Hulk in Marvel’s Avengers had a special message for the little one. “Happy 1st Halloween to a fellow strongest Avenger. You look smashing!” he wrote on People magazine’s Instagram repost of the family’s picture.

The couple chose to keep their pregnancy and the birth of their daughter private, only announcing her arrival a week after she was born. The two chose to quarantine at Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania farm, and have stayed there since.

“They feel peaceful staying there for now. Gigi Hadid wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately,” revealed an insider to E! News earlier.

