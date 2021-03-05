Ali Gilani, Maryam violated Election Act amid Senate polls: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Faisal Javed Khan on Friday accused Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ali Haider Gilani and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz of violating the Election Act amid the recent Senate polls, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “Aiteraz Hai”, Faisal Javed said that the leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani was a key proof of corruption in the Senate elections. He also termed Maryam Nawaz’s speech “confession to their crimes.”

Responding to a question about open balloting, the PTI leader said that the Election Commission of Pakistan should have complied with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Read More: ECP takes notice of Ali Haider Gilani’s leaked Senate election 2021 video

Earlier on March 2, The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had taken notice of a leaked video of Ali Haider Gillani, son of former prime minister and Senate candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani, meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs ahead of Senate polls 2021.

Taking notice of the PPP leader Haider Gillani’s video, ECP had said that investigation over the leaked video of PPP leader Ali Haider Gillani in which he was meeting with PTI MNAs and discussing matters related to the upcoming Senate polls will be conducted on merit.

