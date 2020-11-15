Gilgit Baltistan CEC says final results yet to be received from any constituency

GILGIT: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Gilgit Baltistan Raja Shahbaz Khan said that they have successfully conducted free and fair polls in the region as the polling process culminated peacefully on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

Speaking to media, the CEC Gilgit Baltistan said that results from far-flung areas will take time to reach the election authorities.

“Irresponsible and unnecessary remarks in this regard should be avoided,” he said while announcing that they are yet to receive final results of any constituency in the region.

He further rejected the impression created by some candidates that there was a shortage of election staff in some constituencies and termed it a bid to cast aspersions on the election process.

Shahbaz Khan said that the voter turnout in the polls unexpectedly remained high. The election commissioner further announced to take action against elements who resort to aerial firing after election results.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unofficial results of the Gilgit-Baltistan Election 2020 showed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won three seats thus far and leading in five constituencies, followed by PPP who is also leading in five GB constituencies.

The polling for the general elections of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly ended without any major disruption and the counting of votes is currently underway.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) are among the parties contesting for the 23 constituencies of the GB assembly.

Over 1160 polling stations had been set up across GB among which 418 had been declared very sensitive and 311 as sensitive. A total of 330 candidates from 23 constituencies are contesting the elections.

