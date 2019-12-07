ISLAMABAD: Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday (today) while Gilgit Baltistan remained the coldest region of the country as per the weather forecast of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan region remained the coldest place in the country with -10 Celsius, while mercury plunged in Astore to -08°C, Gilgit -05°C and Hunza, -03 in the GB region.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time today.

According to the met office cold and dry weather will prevail in most parts of the country on Sunday. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in southwestern parts of Balochistan.

Lowest minimum temperatures in the country were recorded at Skardu -10, Astore -08°C, Gupis-07°C, Gilgit -05°C, Bagrote, Kalam -04°C, Hunza, Kalat-03°C, Parachinar -02°C, Chitral, Dir, Bunji and Quetta-01°Celsius.

Climate change related factors have affected weather patterns in the world. According to the German-watch 2020 report, more than 526,000 people have died all over the world, and losses of $3.3 trillion were incurred from 1998 to 2018 due to climate change.

Pakistan suffered 9,989 deaths and economic losses of $3.8 billion due to more than 300 extreme weather events in the period.

The report put Pakistan on fifth on the Global Climate Risk Index 2020, the list of nations most affected by climate change.

Comments

comments