Gilgit Baltistan’s coronavirus tally soars to 307

GILGIT: Seven new cases of the novel coronavirus emerged in Gilgit Baltistan on Friday, taking the total number of such cases in the region to 307, ARY News reported.

According to the health department, 213 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The total number of cases in the region stands at 307, including three deaths.

The National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus today decided to extend the partial lockdown in the country till May 9.

This was announced by Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar while briefing media persons about decisions taken by National Coordination Committee, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

He said the government is working on increasing number of testing laboratories and isolation wards to effectively contain the Coronavirus.

Asad Umar said the meeting also decided that no load-shedding will be observed during Sehar and Aftar in holy month of Ramazan.

