Gilgit-Baltistan reports 49 new COVID-19 cases

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 1,213 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 49 more people were diagnosed with the infection on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 30 more coronavirus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan have recovered today while 18 people have died from the virus thus far in the region.

He maintained that 427 coronavirus patients are now under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

Earlier on June 1. the number of coronavirus cases had risen to 738 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) after 27 more people were diagnosed with the virus. According to a spokesperson of the health department, 11 people had died from the virus thus far in the region.

A total of 527 people had been cured of the virus till that day.

