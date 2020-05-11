Names emerge for caretaker GB chief minister: sources

SKARDU: The list has been prepared for the caretaker setup to be established in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) as the provincial government is completing its tenure in June, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that a list was prepared to suggest the names for the position of caretaker chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The GB government will complete its tenure in June.

The names of Former secretary Shahidullah Baig, former inspector general Afzal Shigri, Samsam Baig, G M Sikandar have been included in the list.

It emerged that the concerned authorities have mulled to postpone the elections in Gilgit-Baltistan for six months due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Sources added that it is likely to give powers to the forthcoming caretaker government for the next six months until the authorities manage to control the pandemic situation in GB.

Comments

comments