Gilgit-Baltistan Independence Day to be celebrated tomorrow

GILGIT: The 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit will be celebrated in Gilgit-Baltistan with traditional zeal and fervor on Friday.

According to Radio Pakistan, the day will be celebrated to pay tributes to those heroes of liberation war and Gilgit Scouts who revolted against Dogra rule on 1st November 1947.

Political, Social and literary circles have finalized programs to celebrated the day in a befitting manner.

A ceremony in this regard will be held at Helipad ground in Gilgit at 9 am.

Besides, a grand function will also be held at Aga Khan Shahi polo ground in Gilgit after Friday prayer.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur had said that a special economic zone will be set up in Gilgit.

Addressing a public gathering of PTI in Gilgit, Gandapur had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government will redress the grievances of the people in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He said, “People of GB had been neglected for last 72 years but the incumbent will resolve their problems.”

Speaking on the occasion, the minister had announced that tunnel work at Babusar Pass will be imitated in next year and vowed to build roads in the area.

He said that provision of quality education and healthcare facilities to masses were among the top priorities of the government.

