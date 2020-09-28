Gilgit-Baltistan to get provisional provincial status: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur said Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was eyeing provisional provincial status for GB.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is going to give provisional provincial status to GB as per the demand of the people,” said Gandapur while addressing a joint press conference along with Information Minister Syed Shibli Faraz and Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Muslimeen (MWM) leaders in Islamabad.

He said that provincial status had been the longstanding demand of the people of GB.

The minister said that giving provisional provincial status to GB will not affect Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.

Opposition is doing dirty politics over this matter as it will require a constitutional amendment, which needs two-third support of the parliament and it is not possible without the cooperation of the opposition, he added.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said the government wants reforms and transparent elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. “Any positive suggestion from the opposition in this regard will be welcomed,” he added.

Regarding road infrastructure, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur said a tunnel at Babusar Top will be constructed, while a road to connect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and GB has already been approved.

Gandapur said the PTI government has approved setting up of a Special Economic Zone under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and an industrial zone to create job opportunities for the youth of the area.

