Gilgit’s coronavirus tally clibs to 898, active cases 333

GILGIT: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 898 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 333 active cases are currently under observation and quarantined isolation, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to a spokesperson of the health department, 13 people have died from the virus thus far in the region.

A total of 551 people have been cured of the virus till this day.

Local transmission of coronavirus saw an exponential rise in the city of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The administration of Gilgit city imposed a ban on entry into the city till further notice after the coronavirus outbreak seemingly got out of control.

Anyone wanting to enter the city will now have to have a valid no objection certificate (NOC) to do so.

A total of 32 shops and three hotels have been sealed in the city for non-compliance on coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

