Shehbaz Gill claims support of opposition’s 45 MPAs in Punjab

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister, Dr Shehbaz Gill here on Sunday claimed that at least 45 MPAs from opposition benches stood with the government in Punjab, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Shehbaz Gill said that institutions were functioning independently and added that an indiscriminate and fair accountability process was continued in the country.

The spokesperson said that PTI did not believe in political victimization and added that the plunderers of national wealth would be taken to task at any cost.

He said that the current government had allocated Rs46 billion for health in the budget. The spokesperson said that Shehbaz Sharif and his family were involved in plundering national wealth and added that UK-based publication had unveiled the true face of the former chief minister.

Read More:15 PML-N lawmakers meet PM Imran at Bani Gala, confirms Naeemul Haque

Earlier on June 30, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Political Affairs, Naeemul Haque, had confirmed that 15 provincial legislators of the major opposition party, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), had met PM Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

Naeemul Haque in his Twitter message had termed the major development as the emerging differences between the provincial legislators and PML-N top leadership.

“The meeting lasted for 1.5 hours at Bani Gala,” Naeemul Haque had said.

