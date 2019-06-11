Gill congratulates PTI govt for presenting ‘people friendly’ budget

LAHORE: Spokesperson of Punjab government, Dr Shahbaz Gill on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government for presenting a ‘people friendly budget’, ARY News reported.

“First time in the history of Pakistan it has happened that a people friendly budget has been presented under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said while talking to reporters.

He further stated that the incumbent government didn’t make tall claims like the previous governments did in the past and misled the nation on the name of budget.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf led coalition government presented its first federal budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the budget from the floor of National Assembly and apprised the lawmakers and the nation regarding budgetary allocations for the financial year.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and cabinet for allocating Rs43 billion for projects of Science and Technology.

The federal minister took to twitter saying, “So grateful to PM Imran and the federal cabinet for highest ever allocation of RS43billion for projects of Science & Technology.”

