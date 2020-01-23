Indian actor Gippy Grewal wants to work with Mehwish Hayat

Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal who is currently visiting Pakistan has expressed his wish to work with Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat in films.

In an interview with vlogger, Tehseen Bajwa, when asked if he watches Pakistani films, the Punjabi star responded “I watched Punjab Nahi Jaungi and I really liked it. I also saw the trailer for Maula Jatt, it looks excellent.”

Gippy was also asked about which actress he would like to work with. He said Mehwish Hayat: “I’ve seen Punjab Nahi Jaungi and I enjoyed her performance so would want to work with her.”

Welcome to Pakistan @GippyGrewal . Thank you for your words of appreciation. Glad that you are enjoying our films and hospitality. Let's get you a Pakistani flick soon ! 🇵🇰@TBajwa7 https://t.co/0D4Jxko6Do — Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 21, 2020

Hayat was quick to notice the interview clip and welcomed the actor to Pakistan. “Thank you for your words of appreciation. Glad that you are enjoying our films and hospitality. Let’s get you a Pakistani flick soon!” she tweeted.

Gippy Grewal, who reached Lahore through Wagah Border, paid respect at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib. He also visited his ancestral home at Chak 47 Mansoora in Faisalabad and interacted with the locals on Tuesday.

He is known for his movies such as Carry on Jutta, a blockbuster Punjabi flick, and Lucky di Unlucky story.

