Girl found unconscious from Clifton says she was abducted and gang-raped

KARACHI: The girl found unconscious on Tuesday in the Clifton area of Karachi said she sustained repeated sexual abuse throughout the night after she was abducted the night before, ARY News reported.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed however the police have divulged that she worked for a private organization. The girl said she was abducted the other night by a car that three men were riding in.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) for Clifton Zahida Perveen said the complaint has been lodged in her case and that she would be set for medico-legal to ascertain the claim.

Read More: Khairpur woman gang raped after being kidnapped along with 3 children

SSP Clifton Perveen said that CCTV footage of the radius where she was found is being ushered to probe and establish how did she end up here.

Perveen, who accompanied the victim girl, added that three men allegedly gang-raped her and dumped her in a Clifton park after she was rendered unconscious. She said that the police will collect all the CCTV from cameras installed in the vicinity to probe the case.

In a similar incident in Sindh’s Khairpur last week, five alleged culprits kidnapped a woman with her three children and gang-raped her.

According to the details, the incident transpired in the Sobho Dero Police jurisdiction where a woman with her three children was allegedly abducted by five culprits who then sexually assaulted her.

