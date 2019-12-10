WATCH: Embarrassing moment for girl filming TikTok video

In what appeared to be an awkward moment, a girl was caught on camera making unusual moves for a TikTok video.

A video was shared on Instagram from a user- 4nique123- who supposedly filmed it, showing a girl sitting in her car along with a pet dog and filming some moves on her smart phone placed at the dashboard of the vehicle.

A twist in the video came as soon as the girl realized that she is being filmed and turned towards her left side during the video.

To her astonishment-what was obvious from her face- she found being filmed and turned down her face.

The person filming the unheard expressions could be heard laughing at this point.

The girl could be seen in the video continuously hiding her face with screams in the background from the video maker of ‘got you’.

The embarrassing situation continued even another lady driver entered the vehicle and sped away.

The video maker was once again heard asking the girl to turn around for at least once to show her face on camera.

The TikTok video of the girl has also gone viral in which she is performing on a song.

