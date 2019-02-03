Girl claims she is receiving life threats from her alleged rapists

ISLAMABAD: An alleged rape victim has said that she was being issued life threats by the culprits and was being forced to change her statement before the court, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The girl in her video message, which has gone viral on on social media, claims that she is a law student at an Islamabad university.

She accuses a lawyer Asad Hashmi of raping her and says that his uncle – a professor at the same university where she’s a student – was giving her life threats and forcing her to change her testimony before the court.

“They say, withdraw from the case or you will be shot on the street”, she can be heard saying in the video.

The girl, who reportedly belongs to Jhang, had lodged a rape case against Hashmi at Islamabad’s Ramna Police Station few days ago. Hashmi was granted pre-arrest bail by a session judge.

The case will be heard in Islamabad district court tomorrow.

Read More: Man arrested for repeatedly raping, blackmailing girl in Lahore

Earlier, a raid conducted by ARY News’ ‘Sar-e-Aam’ team along with FIA officials had led to the arrest of a young man who repeatedly raped a girl and blackmailed her through an objectionable video.’

The raid was conducted by Sar-e-Aam team after it came to know about the victim’s family’s horrific ordeal as the sexual predator not only blackmailed the girl but also her family with the video.

The victim had told ARY News that she befriended the boy and trusted her but he recorded an objectionable video with her and then started blackmailing her for meetings and sexual favours.

Comments

comments