19-year-old girl dies in mysterious fall from apartment building

KARACHI: In a mysteriously depressing event to have occurred Tuesday, a 19-year-old girl reportedly died after a fatal fall from a Metroville apartment building, ARY News reported.

The deceased was a nursing student in a private hospital who according to the police was standing in the balcony of her apartment.

Police said the 19-year-old was epilepsy patient and according to the preliminary investigations her fell was catalyzed due to an epileptic seizure on the spot.

Further investigations are underway to establish the cause of fall which resulted fatal for the nursing pupil today, police said.

Separately today, a 22-year-old Karachi man allegedly attempted self-immolation in Maripur area, which, however, was foiled incidentally, but he suffered 30 per cent burns on his body.

READ: Ex-Balochistan CM Zehri’s 22-year-old daughter dies of Covid-19

The man was shifted to Civil Hospital Burns Ward in a critical condition where the doctors treated him.

Family of the injured man refused to divulge the reason behind the incident, the police said, while investigations are in progress to find any evidence.

