Girl foils snatching bid in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar  

KARACHI: A girl on Saturday foiled a snatching bid through her presence of mind after two muggers tried to deprive her of belongings in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

A CCTV footage of the incident that occurred in Gulistan-Jauhar block 14, showed that as soon as a girl approached his home, two muggers on a motorbike intercept her.

Using her presence of mind, she noticed the unexpected movement and ran away while screaming out loudly, the video shows.

It further emerged that before running away, the girl threw her mobile phone inside the home to avoid it being snatched by the muggers.

The muggers ran away from the scene empty-handed.

It is pertinent to mention here that motorcycle theft and snatching have risen to record levels in the city during the month of October, according to a report on Saturday.

According to statistics compiled by the CPLC, overall 3940 motorcycles were snatched or stolen, while 2,144 Karachiites were deprived of their mobile phones by street criminals.

Moreover, 180 four-wheelers were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month.

The incidence of bike theft topped the list of street crimes reported in Karachi city last month.

